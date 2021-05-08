Juventus rejected millionaire offers from Chelsea and Barcelona for De Ligt

The Barcelona He has already begun to analyze his possible reinforcements for next season, especially in the defensive zone. People say that Eric Garcia It is more than ‘tied’ with the culé box; however, Koeman wants an old acquaintance.

Is about Matthijs de Ligt, a defender who has been closely watched since his time with Ajax. The Dutch strategist knows him perfectly, so they launched an offer to the Juventus for their services.

Also read: Tigres UANL: ‘The stars of Marseille’ that André Pierre Gignac ‘could sign’

According to the newspaper ‘Tuttosport’, the board of the ‘Vecchia Signora’ rejected an offer from both the Blaugrana and Chelsea squad, since the club believe that he will be the next team leader.

Juventus would have rejected offers for De Ligt, coming from Barcelona and Chelsea. For the Bianconero club, the defender is inedible. [�� Tuttosport] pic.twitter.com/CEeu1maaXA – Bianconeri Zone Spanish (@BianconeriZonEs) May 8, 2021

Also read: Liga MX: Antonio Rodríguez is emboldened and demands respect for Chivas

It must be remembered that Juventus paid about 75 million euros in 2019, for which they have closed the doors to an eventual exit in the next transfer market.