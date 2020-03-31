On the other side of the Alps, the question of the new departure of Serie A after the suspension linked to the coronavirus causes debate. Like the attribution of the title in case the 2019-2020 fiscal year never comes to an end.

For several years now, the Juventus is criticized by some in the country, for the choice it made to reassign themselves to the titles of champion acquired in 2005 and 2006. Officially, echoing the scandal of Calciopoli which had notably affected theAC Milan and sent the Old Lady to Serie B, the 2005 scudetto is not awarded, and that of 2006 now belongs to theInter Milan.

But the Bianconeri still challenge this decision again and again and do not despair of one day being comforted in their posture by the governing bodies. But for the time being, this debate seems very futile in view of the serious health crisis in which Italy is plunged, severely affected by the coronavirus and which is slow to stem this pandemic. However, since the current exercise is not certain that it can be completed, the possibility of a white season exists.

A “like” heavy with meaning?

And in this case, the 2020 national title could remain blank, or be awarded to the dominant team the classification of Serie A at the time of the suspension: Juventus. However, on social networks, President Andrea Agnelli reacted with a “like” to a publication of certain Piedmontese tifosi, reports Tuttosport. “It would be wonderful if we received the ccudetto based on the current ranking. And it would be even more wonderful if we said: no thank you, ”he said in particular. Should this be seen as an unofficial statement by the team that has dominated Serie A since 2012?

