Juventus ratifies Pirlo … for now

05/10/2021 at 8:55 PM CEST

X. Serrano

The position of Andrea Pirlo Hang on a wire. After Sunday’s painful defeat against the Milan by 0-3, the directive of the Juventus met this Monday morning to assess the immediate future of the team. As reported by ‘Sky Italia’, the continuity of the coach was on the table, but finally the leadership ruled out his immediate dismissal for now. More for the moment, three days before the league outcome and with the final of the Coppa Italy before the Atalanta for being disputed, that for the confidence in the technician.

According to the Italian press, the club wants to wait for the end of the course to make a decision on the future of Pirlo, with a contract until 2022. The coach from Brescia, who will direct this Wednesday to the ‘Vecchia Signora‘ before him Sassuolo, denied on Sunday at a press conference that he was considering resigning. However, the decision of the directive is not irreversible.

The situation of the Juve is critical. Located in fifth position one point from Naples, bedroom. Thus, the threat of being left out of the Champions League, an unthinkable debacle at the start of the season, is more real than ever. In this context, anything other than winning the remaining three games could be the sentence for the club’s aspirations and, incidentally, reopen the debate within the entity on the immediate dismissal of Pirlo.

The calendar is bleak. This Wednesday they visit Sassuolo (who always presents battle), on Saturday they receive the Inter (wanting to make blood at the ‘Derby d’Italia’) and dismiss the A series on Sunday May 23 at Bologna (rival with nothing at stake). In between, on Wednesday 19 they will play the final of the Coppa Italy before the Atalanta.

In any case, it seems unlikely that the coach will follow the next course no matter how much the football director, Fabio Paratici, said at the end of April that Pirlo will continue if you access the Champions. ‘La Gazzetta dello Sport’ points to the return of Allegri starting in July as the most likely scenario, although the club also likes it a lot Zidane.