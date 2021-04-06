Juventus puts Dybala on the ropes



Dybala has not played since January 10.

Photo: Marco Bertorello / AFP / Getty Images

The paths of Dybala and Juventus seem to be close to parting. The Argentine has had a season to forget, and demands more money to renew with the team. The situation is not liked at all by the high command of Vecchia Signora, who thinks of a total renewal of the staff after a year to be forgotten.

While “La Joya” wants to agree on a renewal in which it can charge $ 17 million, Juve only offered him little more than $ 11 million, plus some bonuses. Given the player’s refusal, the Italian team decided to take the offensive and change their offer, lowering the amount of money that the player would receive each year to $ 8.6 million.

Thus, Juventus has shown that it does not intend to give in to the player’s claims, despite the fact that he has been key in the achievement of several Serie A titles. There are no untouchables in Turin. In addition to this, the latest actions of the Argentine do not favor him either.

Dybala’s worst year

It all started with COVID-19, a situation that evidently escaped their hands. Since then, the soccer fall of Dybala was remarkable.

In the previous five years in which he has played with Juventus, “La Joya” has always played more than 30 league games, scoring 11 or more goals with the exception of 18/19 (5 goals). This year he has 11 games and just 2 annotations in a championship that is already lost for Andrea Pirlo’s team.

As if that were not enough, he attended a party in recent days at the home of teammate Weston McKennie, violating the restrictions imposed as a result of the pandemic. For this reason, he was removed from the team.

The latest reports indicate Everton’s interest in having his services. This would mean leaving the comfort zone for Paulo, who has not publicly indicated his future.