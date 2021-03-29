Juventus prepares a revolution: Iscco, Dembélé, Icardi …

From Italy they point out that the Juventus is preparing a revolution for the next transfer market. In the Vecchia Signora they are clear that they need to change something after the results of this course, where they have practically said goodbye to Scudetto after a decade of total dominance and after elimination in the Champions League at the hands of Port.

As reported by Tuttosport, the sports department of the Juventus He has a long list of possible signings to reinforce the team in the summer. To let in there must also be exits and rumors do not stop appearing before a possible march of Cristiano Ronaldo -although from the transalpine club they assure that they have him-, which would allow a better margin of maneuver to the Bianconeri.

Returning to the possible signings, one of the key names in that list managed by the sports direction is that of Joao Felix. The Juventus, with a view to the future, opts for the midfielder of the Atlético de Madrid, that the next transfer market could also come out due to its relationship with him Cholo Simeone and the lack of prominence it has in the rojiblanco team. The colchoneros paid 127 million to the Benfica for him, so his signing could be complicated, but Juve is one of the great teams in Europe that can undertake that signing.

Following in the Santander League, Fabio Paratici, Juventus sporting director, has more names on his list of futures. Another that would not be cheap is Ousmane Dembélé, who is putting his injury problems behind him and is now performing at a spectacular level. In it Real Madrid there is also another objective: Isco. Each market talks about the departure of Malaga and this coming summer is the window in which you will have more options to leave the Santiago Bernabeu.

Mauro Icardi is another one of those big names on the list of the Juventus. The forward knows perfectly the A series and in the PSG He is not feeling quite well, so a return to Italy could be seen with good eyes by the Argentine forward. Another objective to reinforce the attack zone is Gabriel Jesus, of the Manchester City, while in the core one of the most prominent men is the player of the Sassuolo Manuel Locatelli.