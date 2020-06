Georgina Rodríguez has published several stories on Instagram enjoying a day on a boat with Cristiano Ronaldo

You have made good use of the rest day Cristiano Ronaldo after playing with Juventus. Viewing your partner’s posts Georgina Rodríguez, Both have enjoyed a day on a ship on the high seas. He will have to try to disconnect the Portuguese on these free days, which will not end the season until the beginning of August.