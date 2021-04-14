Juventus plans to trade CR7 for two PSG players



Cristiano Ronaldo moves away from Turin.

Photo: Marco Bertorello / AFP / Getty Images

Although the main wishes from Cristiano Ronaldo are located in Madrid, the Juventus thinks of a change that would take him to Paris Saint Germain. The Portuguese would go to the Parisian club in a barter involving two players that the Italians would receive in return: Mauro Icardi Y Moise kean.

CR7 continues to receive criticism from journalists and former players in Italy. This, coupled with a possible blank year -they must play the final of the Italian Cup-, make discontent for both parties, which would not necessarily have to end on bad terms, but could end as soon as July .

Another reason why Cristiano would leave Italy

No player has scored more goals in Italy than him, since his arrival in 2018. However, the other issue that could completely decide his departure from the club is the difficult financial situation of Juventus. Cristiano’s salary is 30 million net, which would definitely be a considerable saving for the “Vecchia Signora”.

PSG would not dislike signing the star at all. Even though Lionel Messi seemed to be the priority of Sheikh Nasser Al-Khelaïfi, he also CR7 was a well-known wish a few years ago, when the Portuguese attacker was living at Real Madrid.

Thus, Parisians manage multiple plans in case Neymar or Mbappé finally decide to leave the team. Running out of stars is not an option, so Cristiano Ronaldo immediately enters orbit. Every day we are closer to knowing the outcome of one of the most anticipated transfer markets of the century.