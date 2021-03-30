Juventus places Ramsey and Rabiot on the market

03/30/2021 at 8:21 PM CEST

Martí Grau

Turin Juventus players, Aaron Ramsey and Adrien Rabiot, would be on the transfer list to leave next season. As reported by the Italian newspaper La Gazzetta dello Sport, both players could leave the Italian team in exchange for a total sum around 50 million euros.

In order of departures, Ramsey would be Pirlo’s priority to leave the Italian team. After his departure with Arsenal in 2019, the midfielder could return to the Premier League after not having the regularity he was looking for in Turin.

On the other hand, it is also considered that the Juventino team would be planning a barter with other Premier League clubs for Rabiot . The Everton he is the best placed to take over the services of the French midfielder. The interest of the Toffee team would be linked to a express request of Carlo Ancelotti, who made Rabiot debut with the PSG first team in 2012.

The intention of placing the footballer at Everton, would also be related to a possible return of Italian striker, Moise Kean, on loan from Everton to PSG, who is showing a high level in his season with the French club.

OM, in the footsteps of Rabiot

To the 25 years, the French midfielder, unlike Ramsey, is counting on prominence in his second season with Juventus in Turin. He has only missed four Serie A games so far this season. This has also caused other clubs like the Olympique de Marseille put the focus on the player.

With a market value of around 30 million euros, the footballer would have several interested clubs. In addition, with a salary of 7 million euros per season, Juventus would get rid of a very high chip in search of renewing the squad with new players.

Pirlo’s season has been really disappointing, third in the Italian championship with 55 points, they are 10 points behind Inter, a solo leader and a firm candidate to win the scudetto. With the intention of creating an ambitious project for next season, the exits of Ramsey and Rabiot would be the first moves to return Juventus in the fight for all the titles.