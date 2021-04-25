Juventus: Paulo Dybala spoke about the ‘kiss on the mouth’ to Cristiano Ronaldo

Paulo dybala He has not had an easy season, injuries have not left him in peace, which has caused him to have very few minutes during the direction of Andrea Pirlo; However, the Argentine is back and wants to help the Juventus to qualify for the Champions League

In an interview with the Spanish streamer and YouTube, Ibai, revealed one of the moments that generated controversy last season, the ‘kiss on the mouth’ with Cristiano Ronaldo during the celebration of a goal against Parma.

“That image was given against Parma from the previous championship. During the match I give him an assist, he scores the goal and he comes to celebrate with me. kiss but obviously not “

Likewise, the attacker revealed one of the most critical moments with the Albiceleste National Team during a Copa América match against Chile, in which they were insulted; However, he mentioned that after several offenses, a Chilean ended up showing off his Instagram followers

