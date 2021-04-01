Juventus: Paulo Dybala and Arthur are fined for night party

The Argentine Paulo Dybala, the Brazilian Arthur Melo and the American Weston McKennie, Juventus Turin players, were fined by the Italian police for organizing a night party at night between this Wednesday and Thursday despite being prohibited by the anti-coronavirus rules, reports this Thursday the Italian press.

The party was organized at McKennie’s house on a hill near Turin (north) and had between ten and twenty guests, including Dybala, Arthur and their respective families, local newspapers say.

The police, probably warned by the neighbors, went to McKennie’s house at around 11:30 p.m. local time (9:30 p.m. GMT) and fined those present.

The party was organized with less than three days to go before the important derby against Torino next Saturday, an appointment in which Juventus is prohibited from failing after a very negative season so far.

Andrea Pirlo’s team, which lost 1-0 at home to recently promoted Benevento before the national team break, is third and is ten points behind leaders Inter Milan, in addition to being eliminated by Porto in the round of 16 of the Champions League.

Of course, the Juventine team won the Italian Super Cup and is a finalist in the Italian Cup.

It is not excluded that Juventus also decides to sanction its players financially or sportingly for breaking the anti-coronavirus rules. EFE

