Juventus: Paul Pogba the key to Cristiano Ronaldo’s return to Manchester United

Football player Paul pogba of Manchester United in the Premier League, it would be claimed by the Juventus and Massimiliano Allegri in Serie A, so there could be an exchange for the Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo in the coming days.

According to information from “La Gazzetta dello Sports”, Cristiano Ronaldo could return to defend the Manchester United jersey, where he began his legend and who will play the UEFA Champions League next season.

According to information from the European media, Italian coach Massimiliano Allegri wants midfielder Paul Pogba in his team, so they would use Cristiano Ronaldo as a bargaining chip to make possible the return of the Frenchman.

BOMBAZO by @NicoSchira Paul Pogba wants to leave Manchester United after EURO2020. His great relationship with Allegri, heightens his desire to return to Juventus. It is working on an exchange with Cristiano Ronaldo, who has already started conversations with the English team. pic.twitter.com/oce8Qj8fcB – Express Futbol (@ExpressFutbolCL) May 29, 2021

For his part, coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, from Manchester United, would not refuse to have the Portuguese winner of the golden ball on his squad on 5 occasions, so both parties could agree to the exchange.

