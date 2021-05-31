Juventus: Matthijs de Ligt rules out approaches with Barcelona

With the European leagues finished and the start of the Euro Cup just around the corner, the transfer market has started to move, being the Barcelona one of those that has attracted the most spotlight for the return of Joan Laporta.

One of the names that has sounded again in the Blaugrana nucleus is the Dutch central, Matthijs de Ligt, that according to various media, the Juventus player would be analyzing his future, since they mention that the former Ajax player would be questioning his decision to play in Serie A.

However, in statements to ESPN, the 21-year-old player denied any contact with people from the Spanish team and mentioned that he is very happy at Juventus, ruling out his departure in the summer.

I am very happy at Juventus. Here I am like a fish in water, “said the Dutch footballer.” Although the team’s performance was not the best this season, I feel good on the pitch and I also feel valued. If Juventus will want to transfer me? There are many clubs with financial problems, but this question you should ask the club “