Juventus: Matthijs de Ligt denies being anti-vaccine against Covid-19

The defense of Netherlands Matthijs de Ligt, which this Saturday said that he has not been vaccinated for the Eurocup because it is not mandatory, he rectified hours later and affirmed that he will protect himself against covid-19.

The player already passed the disease last January and declared to the chain ESPN, this Saturday morning, who had rejected the injection because “it was not mandatory” and “everyone should be in charge of their own body.”

Also read: Cruz Azul: Juan Reynoso and ‘the other curse’ that he wants to annihilate against Santos Laguna

After receiving numerous criticisms, the footballer rectified. “I was not clear with my answer. To clear up doubts: I am absolutely in favor of the covid-19 vaccine and I will get it as soon as possible, “he said through his verified Twitter account.

De Ligt refused to be vaccinated against COVID-19: “Não tomei a vacina. Não é obrigatório. What you must send not your body. Or risk of infection always esteve la. You will try to keep contact as a smaller number of possible people. Dutch fora da seleção. ” pic.twitter.com/emwzAgYIyt – Curiosities Europe (@CuriosidadesEU) May 29, 2021

De Ligt is one of the six players on the Dutch team who, until yesterday, had refused to be vaccinated despite the fact that the Dutch Ministry of Sports has offered to inoculate all members of the team.

Another footballer of the national team, striker Wout Weghorst, has shown through his social networks his rejection of the vaccine.

The VfL Wolfsburg player was upset yesterday when asked about the matter on the NOS public broadcaster. “I don’t want to say anything more about the coronavirus. I have not been vaccinated and everyone else has to make their own choice, “he said.

The Netherlands team is in Portugal to prepare for the Eurocup and will play at the Algarve stadium, in the city of Faro, a friendly on June 2 against Scotland.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content