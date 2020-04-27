Cristiano Ronaldo and Juventus will wear a very Real Madrid kit next season. The first images about the new shirt of the Italian team for the 2020-2021 season have been leaked and the great similarity that it bears with the current one of Real Madrid is surprising. The black stripes will come back to the first kit, but the golden motifs that will wear both on the shirt, the pants and the socks give a great similarity to the one worn by Zidane’s men this year.

On these heights of the course, it is usual for new models to appear that the greats will wear the following season. The website specialized in revealing the new kits ‘Footy Headlines‘ has shown the first images of the Turin outfit, in which white and gold dominate.

Just imagine the current Real Madrid shirt and add three thin black stripes -which do not reach the bottom- to have what will be the future elastic of the bianconeri. The usual Adidas stripes that shine on the sleeves will be gold, as will the logo of the German brand. In addition, the shield is also dyed gold, being on one of the black bars of the shirt. The back will be completely white, showing numbers and name also in gold.

Will be the same colors that appear on the pants. The three Adidas strips will follow the same pattern as on the shirt, as well as the shield and the number that appears on one of the legs. Talking about the averages, on the white three horizontal lines are drawn in gold, in addition to the shield of the youth squad.

Despite the rumors that pointed to a departure for Cristiano Ronaldo and a possible return to Real Madrid, this will not happen. However, the Portuguese will be able to feel closely the colors of the team in which he conquered four Champions League each time his new shirt is put on.