Juventus lifts the Italian Cup after beating Atalanta 2-1 in the grand final (Goals)

The Juventus of Turin from Andrea Pirlo on the A series, was consecrated as the champion of the Italian Cup after beating the surprising surprise Atalante 2 goals to 1, to win his only title of the 2020-2021 season.

The Vecchia Signora team came to this duel at the Mapei stadium without being the favorite, after what they experienced in the recent campaign where they are out of Champions League positions, but they managed to lift the title with Gianluigi Buffon in goal.

The scorers of the triumph goals were by the champions Kulisevski, who opened the scoring at minute 31 and Federico Chiesa who gave them the title at 73 in straight time. For those defeated, the scorer of the only goal was Malinovskiy at 41.

More Coppa Italia titles throughout history … 14 Juventus

9 Rome

7 Inter

7 Lazio

6 Fiorentina

6 Napoli

5 Milan

5 Torino pic.twitter.com/0OGgHCf7rc – I’m Calcio (@SoyCalcio_) May 19, 2021

This is the 14th Italian Cup championship for Juventus, being the top winner of this trophy adding 5 more than Roma and raising it again since the 2018 edition.

