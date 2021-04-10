Juventus legend demands they sell Cristiano Ronaldo and keep Dybala

The Juventus live difficult times, mainly economically, this derived from the Pandemic and its failure in the UEFA Champions League, this adds to the fact that Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala have no safe place in the Vecchia Signora, so the legend Angelo Di Livio assured that they must sell to CR7.

“Juventus cannot sell a player like Dybala. In my opinion, it is the future of Juventus. Cristiano Ronaldo is not immortal, although he always surprises us. I see Dybala in the future of Juventus, ”he told Gazzetta dello Sport.

Il Soldatino did not hesitate to send a recommendation to the offices of the Vecchia Signora, since the institution is campaigning to rebuild the squad for the next season and they could lose Dybala for free.

While Christian He has a contract until 2022, but his high salary and team finances put him as a candidate to leave this summer.

