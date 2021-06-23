Juventus joins Barcelona and supports the LGTBI movement

06/22/2021 at 8:46 PM CEST

Juventus Turin joined an initiative of Barcelona on Tuesday and published its shield with the colors of the rainbow on its social networks, as a way of supporting the LGTBI movement.

Juventus posted on their Twitter account an image of their rainbow-colored shield and added “We all love football” and the slogan “Differences make the difference.”

The Turin club took this position after it emerged that UEFA will not allow the Allianz Arena in Munich to be illuminated with the rainbow flag during the match between Germany and Hungary in the European Championship, since the entity is considered “a politically and religiously neutral organization” .

The Mayor of Munich, Dieter reiter, had asked that the stadium be illuminated in Wednesday’s meeting after the approval in the Hungarian parliament of a restrictive law on gay rights.