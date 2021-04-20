Juventus increases the value of its shares after the announcement of the Superliga

The actions of the Juventus, the only Italian club of the three that have joined the new European Football Super League listed on the Stock Exchange of Milan, have shot up 18% this Monday after the announcement of this new competition.

The titles of the club chaired by Andrea Agnelli, who will be the new vice president of the Super League, have closed with a rise of 17.85% and at a price of 0.911 euros, compared to 0.773 euros on Friday.

The shares have remained on the rise throughout the session and have grown more markedly from 10.40 local (8.40 GMT), just over an hour and a half after the start of trading.

Juventus currently has a market capitalization of 1,027 million and an asset volume of 11.4 million euros. The other two Italian clubs that are part of the new European Super League, Inter Milan and AC Milan, are not listed on the Milan Stock Exchange.