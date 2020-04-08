Cristiano Ronaldo will continue at Juventus the next season. This is stated by the Italian newspaper Tuttosport. The Portuguese has a contract until 2022 and, despite the rumors about a possible march, in the transalpine country they assure that Sarri has him for the next season. According to this information, the Vecchia Signora has no intention of getting rid of its star this summer.

In the last days He had been linked to the Portuguese star with Real Madrid. Some information arrived from Italy assured that the economic crisis that Juve is suffering, due to the coronavirus, would make them look favorably on its sale. The news said that could come out for 60 million euros, 40 less than what the Serie A champion paid to take over his services in 2018.

The truth is that from Real Madrid they do not contemplate his return. His return to the Santiago Bernabéu to enjoy the Clásico generated quite a stir, however Portuguese does not fit with the philosophy of signing young people thinking about the future of the entity. The reality is that Cristiano, who has had to lower his salary considerably during these months for COVID-19, will continue for at least one more season at Juventus.

De Ligt also stays

Ronaldo was not the only one whose name had been linked as a possible outlet in the summer market. Matthijs de Ligt It was the other crack that was going to leave this summer, according to the latest information. But it won’t be like that. Tuttosport reveals that the Dutch center-back he will not move from Juventus either. The Turin club has no intention of selling the young player.

Sarri is counting on him, both for when Series A resumes after the coronavirus and for next year. The technician considers it indispensable and non-transferable, which is why the 20-year-old soccer player will continue to wear the colors of Juve. His contract expires in 2024 and, to this day, although it has also been linked with Real Madrid, it will not move from the current leader of Italy.