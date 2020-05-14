The Juventus Turin going to throw the rest this summer for Neymar Jr. The Italian team wants to join the chess game that is currently the departure of the Brazilian from Paris Saint Germain. That the 10 is uncomfortable and little comfortable in France is a no-brainer, he already tried this past summer to go active and passive with a clear course: the Barcelona Soccer Club. Although everything ended truncated by the inability of the Catalans to balance the accounts.

According to information from 7 Gold, the Juventus will make a great effort this summer for the attacker of the French team to bring together in the same team both Cristiano Ronaldo like Neymar, a real football, sports and economic ball for both the bianconeri club, as well as for Serie A and Italian football. Of course, none of this seems to be simple although in Turin they plan to include one of their best cards in the operation.

The Juve plans to start conversations with the PSG including Paul Dybala. The Argentine is one of the best-priced of the bianconeri, priced at 72 million euros currently on the specialized website Transfermarkt. In addition, he is not going through his best moment in his relationship with Maurizio Sarri, your technician. That is why Juventus wants to include him in the Brazilian’s operation to lower the cost of the transfer and make the duo real. CR7-Neymar.

The first wall to be erected in this story is the Brazilian’s salary. Neymar is one of the best paid in the world. At PSG her salary is titanic and the Juventus could not equal such a salary, especially with the great effort they already make with the emoluments of Christian. The only possibility would be that the 10 considerably lowered its cache to wear the bianconeri, something that seems complicated.

According to Mundo Deportivo, the only predisposition to a salary reduction of Neymar it would be if his fate is again the Barca. The Brazilian wants to re-wear the elastic culé, he has been trying for a year, although the possibility is increasingly remote. The crisis caused by the coronavirus further distances the few options that the Blaugrana club had to square the numbers for a great transfer and another weight salary like that of Neymar Jr.