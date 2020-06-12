Juventus have signed the pass to the Italian Cup final by drawing this Friday against AC Milan (0-0) in the semifinal round and benefiting from the double value of goals away from home 1-1 of the first leg , in a duel in which despite play with one more for more than 70 minutes and having a penalty, missed by Cristiano Ronaldo, was not able to pierce the goal defended by Gianluigi Donnarumma.

After 1-1 of the first leg in San Siro, in a remote month of February where they sent the goals of Ante Rebic and Cristiano Ronaldo, ‘bianconeri’ and ‘rossoneri’ were cited in an empty Allianz Stadium in the first match in Italy after the break due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Hardly a quarter of an hour had been disputed when the referee, after the revision of the VAR and several minutes of uncertainty, signaled a penalty for an innocent hand from Conti; However, Cristiano crashed his shot into the post.

In that same play, after Donnarumma cleared the danger, Stefano Pioli’s painting was left with one less when Rebic gave Danilo a brutal kick to the chest. Despite their numerical superiority and controlling the ball, Maurizio Sarri’s men failed to get back to the visiting area with danger in the first 45 minutes.

On the restart, a header from Çalhanoglu that went off the post showed Milan’s intentions. The action, however, was made to wait until the last ten minutes; Kjaer tried his luck with a deflected header, and soon after it was Dybala who forced the visiting goalkeeper to act.. With the marker identical to the one at the start, the Turin team sealed their ticket for the final.

In this way, ‘Juve’ will meet at the Olympic in Rome with the winner of the second semifinal, who faces Naples and Inter Milan this Saturday in San Paolo (21.00 hours); the Neapolitans start with an advantage after 0-1 in the first leg thanks to the goal of the Spanish Fabián Ruiz.