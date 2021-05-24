Juventus gets into the Champions League

05/23/2021 at 10:51 PM CEST

Juventus will be in the next Champions League, but not without suffering. The ‘bianconeri’, who did not depend on themselves, did their job by thrashing Bologna (1-4) and benefited from the draw of Napoli (1-1) to stand in the next edition of the maximum continental competition. They breathed at the end, and it is that a solitary goal of the partenopeo group left them out.

Juve finally finishes Serie A in fourth place and displaces Naples to the Europa League alongside Lazio. Roma are going to the Conference League.

Important qualification for the Champions for Juventus in their attempt to retain Cristiano Ronaldo. Hardly without Champions the ‘Vecchia Signora’ would have had options to keep the Portuguese for another season.