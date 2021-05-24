Juventus gets into the Champions League by a miracle … and without Cristiano

The Juventus will be in the next edition of the Champions… a miracle. His victory against Bologna (1-4) and the unexpected stumble of the Naples against Hellas Verona makes the Turin team be next season in the top European competition. Andrea Pirlo left Cristiano Ronaldo on the bench in the most important match of the season.

The Juventus it was condemned to the miracle in a last round of Serie A in which it started in fifth position. But the bomb went off before the ball started rolling when it was confirmed that Cristiano Ronaldo he was going to be on the bench in the most decisive duel of the season … and to make matters worse, it was also leaked that it was all due to a technical decision since the Portuguese was in perfect physical condition.

Without Christian, Juventus thrashed Bologna thanks to three goals from Alvaro Morata and the miracle ended. The Milan yes he fulfilled his victory against him Atalanta (0-2) in his visit to Bergamo but Napoli, who started the day in fourth position, could not beat the Hellas verona. The Neapolitans went ahead thanks to a goal from Rarhmani but Faraoni tied to leave the locals out of the Champions despite the great final offensive.

In this way and despite the suffering, the Juventus may be in the next edition of the Champions League. Everything indicates that in the ranks of the Turin team there will not be a Cristiano Ronaldo who could have witnessed his last game with Juventus from the bench.