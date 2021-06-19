Juventus FC joins the NFT ecosystem

The Juventus FC of Italian soccer has joined the ecosystem of non-fungible tokens in partnership with NFT Pro, a new sustainable NFT protocol, built on Ethereum.

The announcement was made on the morning of Saturday, June 19, through the Italian club’s Twitter account:

Big NFT projects

Juventus FC, the most successful club of the Italian “calcium”, points out that this decision aims to:

“Accepting challenges, defining a vision for the future, setting new standards: this means Live Ahead, the principle that inspires Juventus every day, at all times.”

The official club statement continues:

“The club is also about to make its digital content available: the first step will take place on June 27 and will feature, in collaboration with adidas, the 2021/2022 home kit shirt, which will be auctioned (at this address : https: //nftpro.com/) in its very high definition 3D digital version. All the details will be revealed as the release date approaches.

On the official page of NFT Pro you can see the shirt that will be auctioned in non-expendable token format:

“NFT Pro and Juventus are pleased to announce this historic first auction of a one-of-a-kind NFT celebrating the ’21 / ’22 home jersey signed by current team members. This home jersey celebrates the inauguration of 10 years of the iconic Allianz Stadium and pays tribute to the team’s legendary champions. “

The 104-year-old Italian club has taken up this challenge in collaboration with a high-level and experienced Californian company: NFT Pro, a new sustainable NFT protocol, built on top of Ethereum.

Juventus fans

In this way, the association considers the limited environmental impact in the technological options in blockchain and uses Palm, a new sustainable NFT protocol.

By pointing the importance, exclusivity and certificate of non-fungible tokens, the statement from the “Vecchia Signora” states:

“Precisely this validation makes them ideal for the world of collecting, a world in which Juventus has always been the protagonist, for the memorable objects linked to its more than 100 years of history, but also thanks to more recent initiatives, such as the jerseys. specials offered for sale in the online store. line, always welcomed with great enthusiasm by the fans and sold out in a few hours of sale ”.

