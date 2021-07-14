Juventus does not let Chiesa out

07/13/2021 at 6:46 PM CEST

SF

The end of the season with Juventus and the European Championship with the former Fiorentina’s ‘Azzurra’ has not gone unnoticed on the European scene.

Less than a year ago, Chiesa signed with the ‘bianconeri’, on loan for two years, for 10 million plus a purchase obligation of 40 and, now, Bayern has knocked on the door of the energetic Italian attacker. The Bavarian attempt has remained at that, since Juventus has closed in on the band before the option that Chiesa leave the Allianz Stadium. 80 million was the figure that the German team offered to Juventus, according to the ‘Corriere dello Sport’.

Own Julian Nagelsmann, Bayern coach, acknowledged a few days ago that he likes the Italian a lot. “He’s a very good player, I love him, but he’s very expensive,” said the former Leipzig player about the possibility of incorporating Chiesa to the ranks of the German champion.

More untouchable than CR7

With his value soared, according to his performances in the Eurocup and at the end of the season in Serie A, Chiesa, right now it is the asset with the most substance of Juventus. Above even Cristiano Ronaldo Y Paulo dybala, whose names keep ringing to leave the team he leads Allegri. In fact, the Argentine is already in Turin waiting to solve his future, at Juve or abroad, while the Portuguese has not yet returned from his vacation after his participation in the European Championship.

What is clear is that with the increase in its value, Federico Chiesa is the most valued asset of Juventus and that, for the moment, the Turinese are not considering the possibility of parting with their services, especially at the gates of a season that may be the one of their confirmation with the transalpine team, after winning Europe with the Italian team and dazzle with their game.