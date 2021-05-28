Juventus dismisses Pirlo

05/28/2021 at 1:09 PM CEST

Juventus made it official this Friday the dismissal of coach Andrea Pirlo and thanked him for the two trophies won in the season just finished.

“Thank you Andrea Pirlo”, Juventus published on its website to announce the departure of the Italian coach after a year in charge of the first team, with which he won the Italian Cup, the Italian Super Cup and qualified fourth in Serie A.

“For the courage, dedication, passion with which you faced each day, for the results, our thanks come from our hearts. As well as we wish him luck for a future that will undoubtedly be very good “, continues the Piedmontese club

Grazie di tutto, Mister @Pirlo_Official! – JuventusFC (@juventusfc) May 28, 2021

Pirlo, former player of the ‘Signora’ and world champion with the Italian national team, was elected last August to replace Maurizio Sarri and he lived his first absolute year as a coach.

His team did not shine at the level of play, he was eliminated in the knockout stages of the Champions League and won the ticket to the next European Cup on the last day.

His replacement will in all probability, according to the Italian media, Massimiliano Allegri, who already led the team from 2014 to 2019, winning five league titles.