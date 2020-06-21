Next Monday at 14:45 the match of the twenty-seventh matchday of Serie A will be played, which will face Bologna already Juve at Stadio Renato Dall’Ara.

Bologna reaches the twenty-seventh day with the intention of recovering points after suffering a defeat against Lazio in the previous match by a result of 2-0. Since the start of the season, the locals have won nine of the 26 games played so far with 38 goals for and 42 against.

Regarding the visiting team, Juventus He had won his last two games 2-0 and 2-1, the first against Inter at home and the second against SPAL outside his field, so he intends to maintain his winning streak at the stadium Bologna. Before this match, Juventus He had won in 20 of the 26 games played in Serie A this season and has accumulated 24 goals conceded against 50 in favor.

Referring to the results as local, Bologna He has won four times, has been defeated four times and has drawn five times in 13 games played so far, which seems to indicate that he is not one of the most difficult teams to beat at his stadium. At home, Juventus They have won eight times and have been defeated three times in their 13 games they have played so far, making it a team that usually scores points away, something to which you should pay attention Bologna if you don’t want to add a negative result at home.

The rivals had previously faced each other in the Stadio Renato Dall’Ara and the balance is 14 losses and five draws in favor of Bologna. In turn, the visitors accumulate full of victories in the stadium of BolognaThey have already won three games at home. The last game they played Bologna and Juve This tournament was in October 2019 and ended with a score of 2-1 in favor of the visitors.

At present, Juventus it is ahead in the classification with a difference of 29 points with respect to its rival. The locals arrive at the match in tenth position and with 34 points in the box. For his part, Juventus It has 63 points that have allowed it to reach the current leadership of the competition.