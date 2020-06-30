Juventus vs Genoa (Infobae)

The triumph of Lazio on Torino in Turin threatened to pressure the Juventus, which in the second shift was measured against the Genoa at the beginning of the thirtieth date of the A series from Italy.

The teams’ objectives were as disparate as the hierarchy of their interpreters: the Genoese needed to add to continue the mission of escaping the descent, while the Vecchia Signora he was looking for the victory that allows him to keep the distance of 4 points against the cast of the capital, his main persecutor in the fight for the Scudetto.

The pressure of the team led by Sarri it marked the trend of the show. The auctions of Cristiano Ronaldo what made Mattia Perin They were a sign of the aggressiveness that the leader of the Calcium. Only because of the archer’s remarkable reactions did the clash stay the same.

After 45 minutes of absolute dominance, but with parity on the scoreboard, in the resumption of the lawsuit Paulo Dybala improvised an extraordinary maneuver to put the Juventus in advantage. The cordovan with past in Institute scattered the local defense and ended the resistance of the Genoa thanks to his precious work. The enormous present of the Argentine was the key to the hegemony of his team, given that for the third consecutive commitment he came to the network.

A few moments later, Cristiano Ronaldo He extended the difference with another great goal. The Portuguese star faced from the middle of the field and when the last line tried to cover the spaces, he surprised with a violent shot that was embedded in the angle: 2 to 0 and liquidated party.

Genoa: Perin; Romero, Soumaoro, Masiello; Biraschi, Behrami, Schone, Sturaro, Barreca; Pandev, Sanabria.

Juventus: Szczesny; Square, De Ligt, Bonucci, Danilo; Bentancur, Pjanic, Matuidi; Bernardeschi, Dybala, Ronaldo.

