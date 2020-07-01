Tuesday June 30, 2020

Juventus’ 3-1 triumph over Genoa allows Italy’s most winning team to get closer to their ninth consecutive Scudetto, unprecedented in Serie A. To keep their distance, the ‘Vecchia Signora’ will have to win against Torino in the next day.

Despite thrashing 3-1 on a visit to Genoa, Maurizio Sarri’s team remains unconvinced. In a duel that went from less to more, Juventus achieved a momentous victory to take four points of advantage from its maximum pursuer, Lazio.

In the duel valid for the date 29 of Series A, Juventus had a pale start that was improving over the minutes. At the end of the first half, the ‘Vecchia Signora’ had managed to generate various options, but was unable to convert. The arch was only opened in the second half.

In the complement, the individualities made the difference with three goals of great invoice. Paulo Dybala (50 ’), Cristiano Ronaldo (56’) and Douglas Costa (73 ’) converted for Juventus. While Andrea Pinamonti (76 ’) gave the discount for the local team.

With this victory Juventus continues as the solid leader of Serie A, with Lazio putting pressure. With seven dates remaining for the end of the championship, the « Vecchia Signora » is getting closer to achieving its ninth consecutive Scudetto.