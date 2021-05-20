Juventus: Cristiano Ronaldo’s message after winning the Italian Cup

Turin Juventus won the Italian Cup after beating Atalanta 2-1 in the final, getting their first trophy of the season, after failing to win A series not even Champions League.

After this title, Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated the victory through social networks with a message for the Bianconera fans after winning his fifth title with Juve, after winning two Serie A and two Italian Super Cup.

“I couldn’t be happier to win another title in the service of this great club! Until the end! Let’s go Juve! “

Non potrei essere più felice di vincere an altro title to the service of the big club! Fine Alla Fine! Forza Juve! ️ pic.twitter.com/KAOOCQJvhK – Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) May 19, 2021

This title and the message from “Comandante CR7” come at a time of considerable uncertainty about the future of the Portuguese forward, as there has been much talk that he could leave Juve at the end of the season.

