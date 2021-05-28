Juventus: Cristiano Ronaldo would have informed his teammates of his departure

As days went by, the rumor about a possible departure from Cristiano Ronaldo Juventus begins to gain strength. A few days ago, several Italian media reported that they were moving their cars to Lisbon, which generated uncertainty.

However, in recent days, some newspapers have pointed out that both their partner, Georgina like the Portuguese, they have acquired properties outside of Italy, which is in addition to his mother’s statement for convincing him to return to the Sporting Lisbon.

La Vecchia Signora lives turbulent moments, since, this morning they announced the departure of Andre Pirlo, while within minutes, they made the return of Allegri official. In the midst of the uncertainty, according to the newspaper IL Messaggero, the Portuguese star has already said goodbye to his teammates.

Cristiano Ronaldo has told his Juventus team-mates that he wants to leave this summer. [marca] His contract expires in 2022, meaning he will be available on a free next year. Which club do you think he will join next? # BiggerRewards pic.twitter.com/Ubm1BZdMC7 – BigiBet (@bigibet) May 28, 2021

There is even talk that their move is ready and could occur during or after their participation in the Eurocup, where they are favorites to lift the title again, their future is still in the air; However, both PSG, Sporting Lisbon and Manchester United have sounded to convince the Lusitanian.