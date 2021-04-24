Juventus: Cristiano Ronaldo would accept salary reduction to reinforce Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo would not be at all happy in the Juventus of Turin and would look for an exit in this next summer transfer market where the destination chosen by the Portuguese crack would be the Premier League with Manchester United, because his time in Serie A has not been what he expected at the sporting level and for it would seek to change of scene.

According to information from the Italian newspaper La Gazzetta dello Sport, it states that Cristiano Ronaldo wants to leave Juventus to return to Manchester United next season, however, CR7 collects 37 million euros per season with those of Turin, and that factor would complicate the change.

As detailed in the information, Cristiano, in order to return to United, would be more than willing to accept a salary cut to be able to leave Juventus and play in the Premier League with the ‘Red Devils’.

But, in addition to the player’s salary, Manchester United and Juventus would have to agree on the price in the transfer of the forward, which would not come cheap to the English, so it would put Paul Pogba in the operation, player that interests Italians a lot.

Cristiano Ronaldo, this season with Juventus in Turin, has scored 32 goals and has given four assists in all competitions, playing more than 80% of the minutes and being a fixture of Andrea Pirlo’s team in attack.

