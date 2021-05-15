Juventus: Cristiano Ronaldo will not return to Sporting Lisbon, says his agent

After Dolores Aveiro, mother of forward Cristiano Ronaldo, will ensure that her son will return to Sporting Lisbon after the championship of the League NOS, the representative of CR7, Jorge Mendes ruled out his return to Portugal.

“At the moment his career plans do not go through Portugal, Cristiano is proud of the title won by Sporting, in fact, as he has publicly demonstrated,” Mendez said.

Cristiano Ronaldo He took his first football steps in the Andorinha club, later he signed for Nacional and made a great leap in his career when he signed for Sporting, a club that catapulted him to sign for Manchester United.

After Sporting CP won the Portuguese League , many voices asked the return of Cristiano Ronaldo to José Alvalade , where CR7 debuted with just 17 years . But, according to the words of his agent, his joy in a well … pic.twitter.com/x35f88xEEi – BRAND (@marca) May 14, 2021

CR7 has a contract with Juventus until June 30, 2022, although its continuity is up in the air due to the negative results of the club, which is currently out of the Serie A Champions League positions.

