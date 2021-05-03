Juventus: Cristiano Ronaldo will fulfill his contract and return to the ‘team of his loves’

The future of Cristiano Ronaldo remains uncertain, after the terrible collective season with the Juventus, several media have indicated that the Lusitanian star would be analyzing his departure in summer.

However, according to the Italian journalist, Cluadio Raimondi, the Portuguese attacker would already have his future resolved. The source reveals that the 36-year-old will end his contract with the ‘Vecchia Signora’, and afterwards, he will return to the ‘team of his loves’, the Sporting Lisbon.

“Cristiano Ronaldo wants to finish his cycle with Juventus and then play for Sporting Lisbon for two years.”

The journalist pointed out that, at the moment, a return to Real Madrid is not viable and a signing with Manchester United, either, since, at present, they do not have the financial resources to return to the Premier League.

“Ronaldo has no intention of leaving Juventus, he wants to fulfill the contract that only ends in 2022. Returning to Spain is not a real possibility and United does not have the financial resources for such an operation.”