Juventus: Cristiano Ronaldo unleashed his fury in the locker room after failing to score against Genoa

The Juventus he is closing the season with his best version; However, the title seems complicated at this point in the match. The weekend they achieved an important victory against Genoa, a match in which Cristiano Ronaldo failed to score.

Despite the 3-1 victory, the Portuguese star was not happy with the game, since, according to ‘La Gazzetta dello Sport ‘, the attacker made a ‘tantrum’ for not scoring, throwing his shirt to the ground, which was left by a ball boy.

But that was not all, Cristiano began to hit the wall and without wanting to talk to anyone. These attitudes were questioned by the Italian newspapers; however, Andrea Pirlo defended the Portuguese.

Cristiano Ronaldo has 32 goals and 5 assists in 36 games played this season with Juventus. More direct participations in (37) than games (36) so far this year 2020/21. And some blame him for the bianconero pothole, JA. UNDISCUTABLE LEGEND. pic.twitter.com/UXF6jqfvR9 – Undefeated (@InvictosSomos) April 7, 2021

The shirt on the floor? Cristiano was angry for not having scored goals. He saw that there were occasions and it is normal that a player of his level always wants to improve his records. And if you want to improve, it is normal for you to get angry. There will be no fines or anything “