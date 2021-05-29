Juventus: Cristiano Ronaldo thanks Andrea Pirlo for his great teachings

The forward of the JuventusCristiano Ronaldo was one of the last Turin players to say goodbye to the former coach; Andrea Pirlo, who will not continue after his failure in his first experience as a technical director.

The Legend of World Soccer He finally broke the silence after the dismissal of Pirlo, whom he thanked for his work with him, expressing the pleasure that he gives to have been trained by the 2006 world champion in Germany.

Also read: Cruz Azul: Juan Reynoso and ‘the other curse’ that he wants to annihilate against Santos Laguna

“Thank you teacher. It has been an honor to be at your service,” wrote CR7 through a story on his Instagram account. The message is accompanied by a photo in which he shakes hands with Andrea Pirlo.

Several Juventus footballers also thanked Pirlo for the time he was their coach, such as Álvaro Morata. “Just thank you for everything. If I already admired you as a player and as people, now I also admire you as a coach. I have no doubt that the last two titles are just the beginning. Thank you for everything,” wrote the Spaniard, who played the Champions League Final in 2015 with Pirlo as his partner.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content