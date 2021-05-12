Juventus: Cristiano Ronaldo achieves historic goalscoring mark vs Sassuolo

Despite being left without the Champions League and without the Serie A title, Cristiano Ronaldo He continues to make history with Juventus in Turin and in the duel against Sassuolo he managed to score his 100th goal with the Bianconera shirt.

According to information from Mister Chip, with this goal Cristiano Ronaldo becomes the first player in history to score 100 goals or more for clubs in three different leagues, following his achievements with the Manchester United and with him Real Madrid.

With the Red Devils, Cristiano Ronaldo scored a total of 118 goals in 292 games. At Real Madrid, where he probably had his best stage, “el Bicho” scored 450 goals in 438 games.

#OJOALDATO – Cristiano Ronaldo is the FIRST PLAYER in ALL football history to score 100+ goals with his national team (he has 103) and with THREE different professional CLUBS (118 United, 451 Real Madrid and 100 Juventus). This guy’s career is fucking crazy. pic.twitter.com/75kfKWFTer – MisterChip (Alexis) (@ 2010MisterChip) May 12, 2021

Now, with this score against Sassuolo, “CR7” reached 100 goals with the Juventus Turin jersey in 131 games, to be the only player with this number of goals in clubs from three different leagues.

For his this was not enough, Cristiano Ronaldo also has more than 100 goals in the National Team, because with the Portugal shirt he has 103 goals in 173 games.

