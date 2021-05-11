Juventus: Cristiano Ronaldo absent from training to attend Ferrari event

Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo, forward of Juventus Turin, He went to the Ferrari headquarters in Maranello on Monday together with the president of the club, Andrea Agnelli, and John Elkann, president of Exor, a Dutch monopoly controlled by the Agnelli family that is the largest shareholder of the Juventine club and a shareholder of the automobile brand. the Italian media.

Cristiano Ronaldo, who started this Sunday in the hard 0-3 setback suffered by Juventus at home against Milan, participated in an institutional event, according to the same sources.

The 36-year-old Portuguese striker arrived in Maranello (Modena, north), about 300 kilometers from Turin (Piedmont, northwest), in the Italian morning and did not participate in the team’s training at Continassa.

His visit to Maranello with the Juventus leadership comes on a day when the club’s vice president, the Czech Pavel Nedved, assured Italian television “Mediaset” that the future of CR7 will also be in Turin next season.

Cristiano has a contract with Juventus until June 30, 2022, although his continuity is up in the air due to the negative results of the club, which is currently out of the Serie A Champions League positions.