Juventus could be out of Serie A, assures president of the Italian Federation

Gabriele gravina, president of the Italian Football Federation (FIGC), assured this Monday that the Juventus Turin, together with Real Madrid and Barcelona, ​​one of the founding partners of the Superliga who still do not back down, will be “out of Serie A” next season “if he does not accept the rules.”

“When clubs ask to participate in the Italian soccer league, they must accept the rules of international organizations. It is evident that if Juventus does not accept them, they will be excluded from the national championship,” Gravina said at a press conference organized in Naples ( Southern Italy)

“I’m sorry for the fans, who are concerned, but for me the rules apply to everyone,” he added.

Juventus is one of twelve European clubs that launched the European Soccer Super League in April, before nine of these teams resigned less than three days later after seeing extremely negative reaction from FIFA, UEFA, clubs and fans.

Even some managers of the founding clubs, such as Paolo Maldini, Milan manager, expressed their negative opinion about a Super League that “does not respect sporting merit.”

Only Juventus, Real Madrid and Barcelona still do not explicitly renounce the project, considering that it is the only way to get out of the deep economic crisis in which the clubs sank.

Faced with this situation, the FIGC recently promoted a new rule, which will come into effect from next June, by which clubs that want to register in Serie A cannot participate in other competitions not recognized by FIFA, UEFA and the Italian Federation.

“They are left behind clubs (Juventus, Madrid and Barcelona) that are more resistant. There is a very clear rule, a rule that specifies what the International Olympic Committee (IOC) provides, which set some principles for FIFA, UEFA, the federations and the clubs. You have to respect these principles, “said Gravina.