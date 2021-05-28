Juventus confirms the return of Massimiliano Allegri for next season

Juventus announced this Friday the return of Massimiliano Allegri as coach of the first team, in which he will replace Andrea Pirlo, dismissed a few hours before.

“Welcome Max #AllegriIN”, is the message, published on Twitter, with which Juventus confirmed the return of the coach from Livorno.

Allegri has already won five league titles under Juventus between 2014 and 2019, in addition to reaching two Champions League finals, but was sacked in 2019 to make way for Maurizio Sarri.

The Tuscan coach replaces Pirlo, who won the Italian Cup and the Italian Super Cup in his first season as coach.

