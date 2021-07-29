Juventus confirms the positive of Hamza Rafia and isolates the team

Juventus Turin confirmed this Thursday that the Tunisian midfielder Hamza Rafia tested positive in the latest coronavirus test to which he was subjected, and reported that the team group is isolated, although the players who test negative may continue training.

“Juventus Football Club communicates that, during the controls provided for by the current protocol, the positive for coronavirus of the player Hamza Rafia was detected,” reported the Turin team, which was added last Mondays the Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo tto finish your vacation.

“According to the local health department, the team’s group is isolated from this Thursday. This measure will allow all players who test negative in the controls to develop normal training and match activities, but it will not allow them to have contacts with people outside the group, “he added.

Hamza Rafia, 22, made his debut with the Juventus first team last season and did so with a goal in the second round of the Italian Cup, against Genoa.

The Italian Serie A will start on August 21 and Juventus will debut against Udinese.