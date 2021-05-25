Juventus close to signing Donnarumma; AC Milan would have a new goalkeeper

This weekend, the AC Milan, one of the historic clubs in Europe got its ticket to the Champions Leagues after several years of being absent; However, it is not all good news, as your goalkeeper and captain, Gianluigi Donnarumma would leave the team.

Several Italian media report that the young goalkeeper would have asked for a salary increase of 10 million euros plus 20 of variables, something impossible for the club in times of pandemic, so the Juventus He would be interested in signing, considering that his contract ends this summer.

Also read: Club América: Roger Martínez and Nico Benedetti captured at a party with escorts before the Liguilla (Photos)

For his part, this Monday, the current Ligue 1 champion, Maine MaignanAccording to Fabrizio Romano, he will be the new goalkeeper for the Rossoneri team next season. The French goalkeeper is in the fashion capital to close his signing.

Donnarumma has asked € 10M and € 20 in commissions from his childhood team in the midst of a global pandemic. To the team that has trained him, that has given him the opportunity and in which, in theory, he dreamed of playing since he was little. A shame, for what could have been and will not be. Good luck Gigio pic.twitter.com/zTEiWyYyCf – AC Milan (@ACMilanGoleador) May 24, 2021

Also read: Liga MX League: Prediction and favorite to win the Final Cruz Azul vs Santos Laguna

Faced with this situation, the Milan fans questioned the attitude of the youth squad, who throughout the season has delayed his renewal, a reason that annoyed Paolo Maldini, who will not give in to the whims of Mino Raiola, the player’s representative.