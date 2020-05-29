Friday May 29, 2020

The ambitious negotiation that prepares the Catalan team not only proposes the name of the national midfielder on the table. The ‘King’ Arturo is joined by the Frenchman Dembélé on behalf of the Barca players instead of the ‘Vecchia Signora’ players, Pjanic and De Sciglio.

Barcelona continues to seek a new destination for Arturo Vidal, and after Inter Milan’s sports director denied that they are looking for the national midfielder. However, there is another option for the Chilean who does not leave Italian football.

This is his former team, Juventus, who are interested in the ‘King’ Arturo after the Brazilian Arthur will point out that he does not want to leave the Catalan squad. It is for this reason that the ‘Vecchia Signora’ is now thinking of Vidal as a possible alternative.

Situation that ends in an ambitious commercial move by Barça, who are looking for a barter involving the Chilean midfielder. Barcelona wants to give up Arturo Vidal along with the French striker Dembélé in exchange for the Italian infielders, Pjanic and De Sciglio.

This was reported by European portals, in an exchange rarely seen between great Europeans. The biggest problem for it to come to fruition is the injuries of the French player of Barcelona, ​​since Juventus would propose a transfer with an option to buy by that player.

In addition, there is the amount of money that Barcelona must negotiate to get a good offer for the footballers of the Turin team. If everything comes to an agreement, Arturo Vidal could return to Juventus to continue his legacy in Italian football.