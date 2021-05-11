Juventus: Are you retiring? Gianluigi Buffon announces his departure from Turin at the end of the season

The Italian meta Gianluigi Buffon He announced this Tuesday at 43 that he will leave his club, Juventus, at the end of this season and that he has not yet decided whether to continue playing for another team or whether he will retire permanently.

“My future is clear. This year this very good and very long experience with Juventus will be closed definitively. Either I stop playing or, if I find a situation that stimulates me or that allows me to have a life experience, I will take it into consideration” Buffon assured “Bein Sport”.

“I think I gave everything for Juventus. I received everything and more than this cannot be done. We have reached the end of a cycle and it is right for me to stop bothering,” added the veteran Italian goalkeeper, who holds the record for matches in Series A (656).

Winner of 25 club titles and champion of the Germany World Cup 2006 With the Italian national team, Buffon will say goodbye to Juventus after an experience of 19 seasons divided into two stages.

After showing off as one of the best goalkeepers in Europe at Parma, with whom he won the UEFA Cup From 1999, Buffon played for Juventus from 2001 to 2018 and, after a season at Paris Saint Germain in France, returned to Turin in July 2019.

In these last two years he was the second goalkeeper, behind the Polish Wojciech Szczesny, and was the protagonist of high-level performance every time he had to jump onto the field.

Loved by his fans and respected by his rivals, Buffon agreed to play in Serie B in 2006 with Juventus, when the Turin club was punished with relegation for the sports fraud scandal called ‘Calciopoli’.

“Gigi”, as he is nicknamed in Italy, will be able to say goodbye to Juventus by winning one last title, as he will start on May 19 in the Italian Cup final against Atalanta.

