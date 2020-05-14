The mobile phone you are calling is switched off or out of range. This is the message that Juventus leaders hear every time they try to contact Adrien Rabiot to return to the discipline of Vecchia Signora. The midfielder is confined in France by COVID-19 and has no intention at the moment of returning to individualized training in Turin.

05/12/2020

Act at 12:23

CEST

SPORT.es

This is not the first chapter of Adrien Rabiot’s indiscipline at Juventus. Despite having been in the transalpine city for a short time, the Italian club is already quite fed up with a player who seems to have his head in everything except football, as he already demonstrated in Paris.

At 25, Rabiot has disappointed at the performance level although Juve did not have to pay a penny to transfer to PSG. The Frenchman has not convinced Maurizio Sarri and, in addition, it has left a lot to be desired at the level of attitude, which is why Juventus plans to get rid of it this summer. His high annual record, yes, will be a stumbling block.

The Italian press charges this Tuesday against Rabiot. The media agree that patience is exhausted and Ancelotti’s Everton could be one of the most interested in taking over the former PSG player.

