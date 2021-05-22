Juventus: Andrea Pirlo trusts the continuity of Cristiano Ronaldo

Andrea Pirlo, Juventus coach, assured this Saturday that the Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo He is concentrating to the maximum in the Turin club and that he sees his future with the “bianconera” shirt, on the eve of the visit to Bologna corresponding to the last day of Serie A.

“I still see him as a ‘bianconero’ and very concentrated. He has also shown it the other day (in the final of the Italian Cup won against Atalanta) by sacrificing himself and helping in defense because he wanted to win the cup. I see him concentrating on tomorrow’s game and there will be time to talk about his future, “Pirlo said at a press conference.

Cristiano has a contract with Juventus until 2022, but his continuity in Turin is also in doubt due to the difficulties of the club, which will play a place in the next Champions League this Sunday.

Pirlo’s men are currently fifth and to enter the European Cup they will have to beat Bologna and hope that one between Napoli and Milan stumbles.

“We believe a lot in our options. We were dead after Milan, but we got up. We did it for our merits and also for the results of our rivals. We must think about ourselves, play a great game and then watch the others,” said Pirlo. .

The Italian coach is risking his future at the helm of Juventus and stressed that, if he could decide, he would like to continue in his position.

“Normal that one would be confirmed as a coach, because I like to do this job, have adrenaline, pressure. If you do this job you need to feel your blood in your veins, do great things. I want to continue with this club, anyone would want it”, assured.

“I don’t think the club will decide depending on what happens tomorrow. I think they have made an opinion about what we did this season, what we did well and badly. No decisions are made depending on a last game or a result. it will be up to them (the board) to decide, “he added.

