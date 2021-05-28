Juventus: Andrea Pirlo expected “accolade” from the Turin board

Andrea Pirlo He acknowledged this Friday, after being fired as Juventus Turin coach, that he expected his stage to have “a different ending”, because, he stressed, he also achieved “the goals” that the club had asked of him.

“My first season as a coach was closed. It was an intense, complicated year, but in any case wonderful. When Juventus called me I never thought about the risks that this entailed, even though they were obvious. Respect for these colors and the Willingness to compete at the highest levels with a project that had been presented to me, “Pirlo wrote on Instagram.

“If I went back, I would make the same decision, even having clear all the obstacles that I experienced in such a complicated period, in which I also achieved the objectives that had been asked of me,” he continued.

Pirlo He was fired after winning two trophies, the Italian Cup and the Italian Super Cup, finishing fourth in Serie A and being eliminated in the knockout stages of the Champions League by Porto.

“This adventure, despite an end that I did not expect, made it even clearer that what future I want. I hope it is full of satisfactions like those I experienced in my playing career,” he stressed

“It is time to face new challenges. I also want to thank the Juventus family and all those who supported me this season,” concluded the Italian coach.

