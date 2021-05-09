Juventus: Andrea Pirlo does not plan to resign and sends a message to his detractors

Andrea Pirlo, technician of the Juventus Turin, he assured this Sunday, after the hard 0-3 setback suffered at home against Milan that left him out of the Champions League, that does not think to resign and that it will continue “until the club” allows it.

“It is difficult to explain, many things did not work. When you lose a game so important 3-0, you have to make several considerations. No, (I am not going to resign), I started with a lot of enthusiasm and I continue. I work in a great club, I knew I would have difficulties, but I think we can get out of the difficult moment. I will continue doing my job until I am allowed, “he said at the end of the game, in statements to” Sky Sport. “

“I had a different project, I thought I had a different team, I worked in some aspects, sometimes we did well, sometimes badly. I am convinced that I have an excellent team,” he continued.

Juventus fell 0-3 at home against Milan and fell to fifth place in Serie A, outside the Champions League, one point behind Napoli, fourth, and three from Milan and Atalanta. He denied that the dressing room does not support him and considered that he cannot “reproach anything” to his players.