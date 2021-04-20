Juventus: Andrea Pirlo denies departure of Andrea Agnelli

The creation of the European Super League continues to provoke reactions in all the clubs involved, as now there was talk of a possible departure of Andrea Agnelli of the Juventus of Turin, leaving his position as president of the club.

However, Andrea Pirlo, The team’s coach “calmed” the situation and pointed out that Agnelli is still within the Bianconera institution, since it was the president himself who told them that the move to the Champions League “is won on the field”.

“I’m not the one who has to talk about this”

“The president has told us that we must think about continuing with our work because the Champions League must be won on the pitch”

The supposed departure of Andrea Agnelli from Juventus in Turin would have become the second “head to roll” after the creation of the European Super League, since previously the CEO of Manchester United, Ed Woodward, submitted his resignation.

