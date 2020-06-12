Thursday June 11, 2020

Italian football is back and it will be big. After almost three months without activity due to the coronavirus pandemic, the activity resumed in the peninsula with the semifinals of the Italian Cup, specifically with the rematch of the series between Juventus and AC Milan. Therefore, this is Xperto’s only match.

OPEN SERIES

Although the first leg was played a long time ago, on February 13 to be exact, not everything is said between the ‘Juve’ and the ‘rossoneri’ team. Is that in San Siro they equaled 1-1, thus leaving the definition for the duel in Turin, where the Lombards hope to surprise.

JUVENTUS SUPERIORITY

In recent years, the ‘Vecchia Signora’ has dominated the history of meetings with AC Milan. It was in 2016 the last time that the Milan team managed to beat the Turin team, first 1-0 in Serie A and then in definition by penalties in the Italian Super Cup.

WITHOUT YOUR STAR

Although Milan must battle with the superiority shown by Juventus in recent years, one element that will play against them is not being able to count on Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who is ruled out due to injury